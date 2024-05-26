APD: 1 dead in shooting in SE Albuquerque

Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting in the southeast part of the city Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday, near Palomas Drive and Eastern Avenue. They say a man was found with a gunshot wound and later died at the scene.

If you have any information, please contact police.

