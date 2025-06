Someone was shot and killed Thursday at around 10 p.m. near Rio Grande and Bellamah, just north of Old Town Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday night in an area north of Old Town.

APD responded Thursday around 10 p.m. to a report of a shooting. Officers found a person who died at the scene of gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating.