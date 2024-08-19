APD: 1 killed in overnight crash on Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say one person was killed in a crash early Monday morning on Central at Elm, near I-25.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, officers received a call about a fatal single-vehicle crash at Central and Elm. Investigators say a black Mitsubishi sedan was traveling eastbound on Central when it drove across the westbound lanes and crashed into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. They were the only person in the vehicle. Police didn’t identify the driver.

Police didn’t release any further details.