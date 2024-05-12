APD: 1 person found dead inside apartment in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after a person was found dead inside an apartment.

Police say officers were called out to the Arioso apartments on Montgomery for a report of gunshots. Officers did not find anyone injured.

Shortly before 12 a.m. police received another call that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, one person was found dead inside an apartment.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.