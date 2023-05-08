APD: 1 person found shot in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police officers found one person shot and clinging to life early Monday in northwest Albuquerque.

Around 5 a.m., officers responded to the area of 5th Street and Bellrose Avenue. They arrived and found one person shot and in life-threatening condition.

Detectives responded to the scene as rescue crews took the person to the hospital.

Details are limited at this time. APD is asking you to respect all closed-off areas.

