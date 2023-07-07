APD: 1 shot in Coronado Mall parking lot, suspect detained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say one person was shot in the Coronado Mall parking lot Friday afternoon.

Medics treated the person at the scene and took them to the hospital.

Albuquerque police officers have detained a suspect that matches the descriptions provided by witnesses.

Police believe there are no outstanding suspects.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.