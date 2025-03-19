APD: Teen suspect arrested for bicyclist murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested the third teen suspect accused of intentionally hitting a bicyclist in 2024.

According to APD, 16-year-old William Garcia was arrested Wednesday. The other two suspects, 11-year-old Messiah Hayes and 13-year-old Johnathan Overbay, are in custody.

Video police shared show the three teens intentionally hitting 63-year-old Scott Habermehl while he was on his way to work. Until recently, everyone believed it was an accident, but video showed the three teens purposely hitting him and laughing about it afterward.

