APD: 17-year-old arrested for recklessly driving down Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a 17-year-old driver accused of speeding away from officers, going the wrong way down Central and crashing into a wall near 98th Street.

It happened early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m., when officers were conducting traffic enforcement. Near Central and Atrisco, officers saw a silver Ford Mustang speeding eastbound on Central, approaching the intersection.

According to police, the Mustang stopped upon noticing their vehicles. Then, the driver turned and started going eastbound on westbound Central.

Officers tried pulling the driver over but he sped off. Air support tracked the vehicle, reportedly speeding, ignoring traffic signals and driving without his lights on. They eventually caught up to him near 86th and 98th Streets, where they found he lost control and crashed into a wall.

The driver reportedly tried running away but officers caught up to him.

The driver, not identified at this time because he’s under 18 years old, faces charges of reckless driving, criminal damage over $1,000 and aggravated fleeing of an officer.