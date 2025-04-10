APD: 2 injured in shooting at Walmart in SW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting at a Walmart in southwest Albuquerque Thursday.
Police say the shooting happened at 3500 Coors Boulevard SW. They say the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
Details are limited.
