APD: 3 killed, 1 injured at NE Albuquerque house party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight at a house party in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers were called to a shooting at a home near Washington Street NE and Hilton Avenue NE. Police said when officers arrived, three people were found dead.

Another person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no one is in custody at this point.

Anyone with video connected to the shooting can submit it to police using this online portal.

