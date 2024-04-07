APD: 3 suspects in custody following SE Albuquerque homicide
Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the southeast part of the city Sunday. Three suspects are in custody.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the southeast part of the city Sunday. Three suspects are in custody.
According to APD, officers were called out to a home off Dorado Drive near Central and Western Skies.
Police say a man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.