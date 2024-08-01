APD: 8-year-old boy killed after car falls on him

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after a young boy was killed after a car fell on him Wednesday.

Police say a family was changing their car tire outside of a gas station at 2721 Coors Boulevard NW when it fell on the 8-year-old boy. This happened shortly after midnight.

An employee at the gas station flagged down drivers passing by, and they were able to lift the vehicle and pull out the boy.

Police say the boy was transported to the hospital, but later died.

APD’s Crimes Against Children are now investigating.

