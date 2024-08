ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say 911 and 242-COPS are currently down after construction crews reportedly cut a fiber optic line.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, they are directing 911 calls to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO is then sending calls to APD so officers can respond to emergency calls.

242-COPS, however, is “completely down.” But, the APD app is still available for you to report non-emergency incidents.