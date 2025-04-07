APD arrests drug dealer who moved operations from West Side to North Valley

By KOB

Albuquerque police detectives arrested Leticia Ramirez behind a car wash near Fourth and I-40.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Two weeks after the city shut down a problem motel on Albuquerque’s West Side, detectives say they tracked down a known drug dealer who moved operations from there to the North Valley.

Albuquerque police detectives arrested Leticia Ramirez behind a car wash near Fourth and I-40. Police say Ramirez had a bag with 1,300 fentanyl pills, about $1,500 cash and a gun. 

APD noticed increased drug activity in that area and identified Ramirez as a source of supply.

Detectives had previously identified Ramirez as a primary fentanyl dealer at the Motel 6 at Coors and Iliff which is now shut down.