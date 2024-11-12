APD arrests gas station employee accused of shooting, killing alleged robber

Albuquerque police detectives arrested a gas station employee who is accused of chasing down and killing a man who stole cash from the store early Sunday morning.

Stephen McCorkle was working at the Shwan gas station on Lomas Boulevard.

Police say McCorkle went to the restroom and when he returned he saw two homeless individuals stealing. They say he chased one of the men and shot him.

APD responded an hour later to a man lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to his lower right side.

The man was determined to be deceased and his identity has not been released yet.