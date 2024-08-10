APD arrests man accused of causing $100K in damages at car dealership

Video is showing the arrest of a suspected burglar accused of causing upwards of a $100,000 in damages to the American Toyota Dealership.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Video shows the arrest of a suspected burglar accused of causing upwards of a $100,000 in damages to the American Toyota Dealership.

Albuquerque police arrested Daniel Candelaria. At one point, he actually worked at the dealership before he was fired for allegedly groping a female employee.

He now faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery.