APD arrests man accused of causing $100K in damages at car dealership

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Video shows the arrest of a suspected burglar accused of causing upwards of a $100,000 in damages to the American Toyota Dealership. 

Albuquerque police arrested Daniel Candelaria. At one point, he actually worked at the dealership before he was fired for allegedly groping a female employee. 

He now faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery.