APD arrests man accused of raping multiple children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police arrested a suspected serial rapist. The alleged assaults go back at least 10 years.

The suspect is 66-year-old Jesus Soriano-Govea. Police say someone came forward in January saying he assaulted her when his wife was babysitting her.

Investigators believe he also violated multiple children. They say he would offer children money to perform sexual acts.

If you, or someone you know, may have been a victim of Soriano-Govea, contact APD or call 242-COPS.