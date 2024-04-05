Police arrest man for DWI crash that killed 2 overnight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man is facing charges for allegedly driving while high and causing a crash that killed his two passengers overnight.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, Albuquerque police officers responded to Unser and Western Trail regarding a rollover crash that happened on southbound Unser.

Paramedics arrived and found two people were ejected from the vehicle. They died at the scene.

Paramedics also removed the driver from the vehicle and quickly transported him to UNM Hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening neck and back injuries.

Police identified the driver as Benjamin Guiang. While first responders didn’t suspect Guiang was under the influence of alcohol, a passerby told paramedics he allegedly admitted to consuming cannabis a few hours before driving.

While there wasn’t evidence of substance use at the scene, Guaing reportedly admitted to consuming cannabis earlier in the day. He also said he wasn’t sure how much he used the day of the crash. When asked about the accident, he said he was driving fast when he approached “a sharp turn” and “lost control of the vehicle and crashed.”

Officers placed Guiang under arrest. He now faces two counts of DWI vehicular homicide.