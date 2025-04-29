APD arrests suspect accused of stabbing man to death

Albuquerque police have arrested a suspect they say stabbed a man to death over the weekend.

Joseph Hernandez is behind bars Tuesday night. APD says he and another man got into a fight Saturday evening along First Street.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Hernandez stabbing the victim multiple times and leaving the scene.

He’s now facing multiple charges.