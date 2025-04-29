APD arrests suspect accused of stabbing man to death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police have arrested a suspect they say stabbed a man to death over the weekend.
Joseph Hernandez is behind bars Tuesday night. APD says he and another man got into a fight Saturday evening along First Street.
Surveillance video reportedly shows Hernandez stabbing the victim multiple times and leaving the scene.
He’s now facing multiple charges.