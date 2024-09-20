APD, BCSO crack down on crime and vandalism in Old Town Albuquerque

Albuquerque police and Bernalillo County deputies have been trying to crack down on crime and vandalism in Old Town.

But have business owners and visitors there seen any progress, especially with Balloon Fiesta weeks away?

While business owners KOB 4 spoke with say they’ve seen a major difference, they can only hope the progress becomes long term.

“It was greatly appreciated. It’s really, though, how do we sustain it and play the long game?” said Pete Kassetas, owner of Outpost 1706.

“We’re happy with the attention that we’re getting and the efforts that are being made. However, it’s such a long term problem. It’s been around for years,” said Bob Lameres, owner of Dancing Crow Studios.

Cautiously optimistic, that’s how Kassetas and Lameres feel about Old Town Albuquerque these days.

“They basically sort of tamped down the vagrancy problem that we were having. They haven’t been as noticeable the last couple of weeks, but it’s still a much better situation,” said Lameres.

More Albuquerque police officers and Bernalillo County deputies have been patrolling Old Town for a few weeks, ever since a fire broke out at The Shop at Old Town, and someone broke into Old Town Cafe last month. That’s on top of other break-ins and vandalism over the better part of a year.

Both business owners say they’ve noticed a difference.

“It’s not 100% solved. We get that. We’re not asking for that, but it’s definitely been addressed,” Kassetas said. “When you have police departments and the sheriff’s office that are willing to really come through Old Town and mix it up, as far as when they’re doing it, it puts the criminals on their heels. And that’s what we need more.”

With thousands expected to flood Old Town during Balloon Fiesta, visitors there Thursday believe things are on the right track.

“We’ve felt nothing but safe the whole time we’ve been here,” said Mollie Selmanoff, a visitor from Baltimore.

Kassetas says he’s made fewer calls to police in the past month. APD is also planning operations for Balloon Fiesta next month.

“We’ll have a TAC plan that is specifically directed for Old Town. We do recognize that there will be a park and ride in the area, and so we want to make sure that our out-of-town visitors and our community feel safe in the area,” said APD Field Services Bureau Deputy Chief Cecily Barker.

Barker mentioned having officers on bike patrols and walking around. In the last month, they’ve also had officers come in on the weekends and do more graveyard shifts.

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen says his deputies even caught someone trying to steal a car near Old Town earlier this month.

“We did see a carjacking or witness it, and we stopped it. So it’s all about prevention,” said Allen. “We’re really starting with community policing, going into businesses, just having an absence of crime, and actually just being in the area that will always deter a lot of crime.”

While APD and BCSO aren’t working directly together on these efforts, both agencies say they’re able to fill each other’s gaps.