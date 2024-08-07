APD: BCSO vehicle involved in 1 of 2 overnight fatal crashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating two deadly crashes that happened overnight, including a crash involving a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Just after midnight Wednesday, Albuquerque police responded to a fatal crash at Alameda and Edith. They learned the incident involved a silver Honda Accord a marked BCSO Ford Explorer.

An investigation found the deputy was following the Honda, believing it was a suspicious vehicle, until the deputy lost sight of it. Then, radio transmission indicated the vehicle brake-checked the deputy, leading to the deputy rear-ending the vehicle and sending it into a wall.

According to APD, the side and front airbags deployed on the Honda and the front airbags deployed on the deputy vehicle.

The driver of the Honda was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Medics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The deputy had no apparent injuries and didn’t need to go to the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in this incident.

Around 3:30 a.m., the APD Fatal Crash team responded to the intersection of Constitution and Wyoming. Police say a pickup was driving westbound on Constitution around the time that a person ran away from Kaseman Hospital after reportedly beating up security guards there.

At some point, the pickup ran over the person. The guards told police they didn’t see the crash but heard it.

Medics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The pickup driver stayed at the scene and spoke to officers.

The crash is still under investigation.