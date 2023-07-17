APD charges mother for alleged role in infant’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police charged a mother for allegedly playing a role in the death of her 6-month-old child at a motel in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police charged 30-year-old Gloria Tesillo with child abuse and possession of a controlled substance. Police say she may face additional charges.

APD says someone got in touch with an officer Sunday morning in the area of the Days Inn, near Coors and Iliff. The person told the officer about a child possibly dead in a motel room.

They arrived at the motel room and found two infants in the room but one of them was unconscious and not breathing. The officer gave aid to that child, which Albuquerque Fire Rescue continued when they arrived.

However, resuscitation was unsuccessful. Paramedics pronounced the child dead.

The mother allegedly told police she was working at the motel and left her twin infants with her sister. However, police reached out to the sister and their mother and neither had reportedly been to the motel.

After officers allegedly found evidence of drug use within reach of the infants in the room, they charged Tesillo and placed the surviving infant in CYFD’s care.

Detectives are still investigating.