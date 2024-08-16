APD escorts fallen officer killed in hit-and-run crash

Albuquerque police officers started the process of saying goodbye to one of their own.

On Friday, a band of brothers and sisters helped escort the body of Officer Bianca Quintana to a funeral home near San Mateo and Central.

Quintana was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this week. The search for whoever was behind the wheel of that car is still ongoing.

APD Chief Harold Medina talked about the loss of one of his officers earlier Friday.

“It does weigh on you. Matter of fact, after I learned the news about Quintana I went home that evening, and it brought back memories of friends and colleagues that I have lost over the course of my career, so it is something very difficult,” said Medina.

Quintana was the mother of two young boys who are 5 and 12 years old.

If you know anything, call the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, they are heading up the investigation.

