APD investigates 2 early morning homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating two early morning homicides.

The first happened on Central and Dallas. APD says just before 9 a.m. Thursday they found a man in his 20s who was shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Shortly after that, officers were sent to northeast Albuquerque near Carlisle and Montgomery. They found a person dead in the area. But that’s all we know at this point.

Homicide detectives are investigating both deaths.

