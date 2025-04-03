APD investigates 2 separate fatal shootings in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened overnight in the southwest part of the city.

The first shooting happened at 801 Barelas Road SW before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and found a person dead. The victim has not been identified.

The second shooting happened in the 10000 block of Antelope Tool Road SW after 1 a.m. Thursday. APD says a homeowner shot and killed a man that was trying to force his way inside the home.

Police say detectives are investigating the shooting as a possible justifiable homicide.

