ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Albuquerque.

According to APD, officers responded Saturday night after a 911 caller said a person was shot near the 4200 block of Penelope Pl NE.

Upon arrival, officers found a person dead.

APD’s Homicide Detectives are now investigating.

