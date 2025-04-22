APD investigates after newborn baby found dead in dumpster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a dumpster in the northwest part of the city.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. A security guard told police the baby was found by people in the area.

According to APD, the baby was found wrapped in a blanket in a dumpster at 901 Rio Grande Blvd. NW.

APD’s Crimes Against Children Unit is now investigating.

