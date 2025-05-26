APD investigates child death in SW Albuquerque

Albuquerque police's Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating a young child's death.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police’s Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating a young child’s death.

Someone reportedly left the 1-year-old in a car during the hottest hours of the day Sunday.

Officers responded to the call Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Tres Ritos near Sage between Coors and Unser.

Police tried to save the child, but they died on the scene.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.