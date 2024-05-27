APD investigates deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting near Lomas and Louisiana where they found a woman shot inside a vehicle Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7200 block of Marble Avenue in northeast Albuquerque. Officers responded around 11:39 a.m. Monday to a report of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived, they found a woman inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited. Homicide detectives are investigating.

