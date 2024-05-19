APD investigates deadly shooting in SE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police are investigating an overnight deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque.
According to APD, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. near a neighborhood, south of Zuni.
Officers say they stopped a car and found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound.
APD says the man later died at a hospital.
