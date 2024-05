ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday morning near Uptown Albuquerque.

The shooting happened before 10 a.m. Tuesday near Pennsylvania Street and Constitution Avenue. Officers responded and found one person shot. Paramedics pronounced that person dead at the scene.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.