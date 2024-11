ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man Friday morning in the area of Central and Pennsylvania in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police officers responded around 6:15 a.m. to reports of a man who was injured and bleeding heavily. First responders tried saving him but he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Roads in the area will likely be closed due to it. There are no further details.