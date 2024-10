ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD’s Bomb Unit were investigating a suspicious device found in a holding area at the Albuquerque International Sunport Monday.

Police say the substance found was a health supplement and that the airport is safe.

KOB 4 checked the Sunport’s departures list and there are some delays.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.