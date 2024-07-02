APD investigating discovery of possible human skulls near dumpster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after a man said he found what appeared to be two human skills in bags behind a dumpster.

The man said he found them in the area of Gwin Road, just north of Coors and Bridge in southwest Albuquerque. It was a couple blocks from a school and a park.

According to APD, investigators don’t know how old the skulls are. They’re working to confirm the identities. The Office of the Medical Investigator collected the skulls and will perform autopsies.