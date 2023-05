ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque.

According to APD, officers were called to a crash near Louisana and Montgomery Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers found a person dead in their car with a gunshot wound.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.