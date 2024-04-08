APD issue 38 citations, arrest 1 in weekend street racing operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say they broke up three street racing events, issued 38 citations and arrested one person during a citywide operation over the weekend.

The incidents happened in northeast and northwest parts of Albuquerque and the Valley Area Command. Officers reportedly escorted large groups off private property. That is when they issued 38 citations.

They arrested 21-year-old Kathryn Edmiston. Edmiston allegedly fled from officers when they conducted a similar operation March 30.

During the operation over the weekend, they spotted her vehicle at the Maverik gas station near I-25 and Jefferson. Officers found Edmiston and arrested her.

Edmiston is in MDC, booked on charges of reckless driving and two counts of aggravated fleeing law enforcement.