APD issues more than 500 citations in ‘Registration Operation’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police just wrapped up its Registration Operation. Officers issued 518 citations over the week-long operation.

Police busted people with expired plates, no plates and other citations. They towed three vehicles.

“I’m really thrilled with the operation. I’m thrilled with the men and women in law enforcement that are willing to go out and do this,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

Another operation that is working is Operation Route 66. Over the last four weeks, law enforcement officers have arrested 236 people. 171 of those arrested had warrants.

Officers have also seized more than 1,300 fentanyl pills, nearly 300 grams of meth and heroin combined and 13 guns.

They have also found 13 stolen vehicles.