APD: K-9 officer, suspect killed in shooting near airport

Albuquerque police officers shot and killed a suspect overnight at a hotel near the airport. A K-9 officer was killed as well.

APD Chief Harold Medina says a K-9 officer got caught in the crossfire at the Comfort Suites Albuquerque Airport and died.

Officers’ interaction with this suspect actually started days ago on Tuesday, when they tried to arrest a man with parole violations.

Police say they tracked him to the Comfort Suites by the airport late Wednesday night. A SWAT team approached the man’s room around 1 a.m. Thursday.

APD says the man reportedly broke the second story window and jumped out of the building to get away from officers. That is when police unleased their canine unit on the suspect.

Medina says the man pulled out a handgun and that is when officers opened fire, killing him and hitting the canine officer as well.

The canine officer named “Rebel” died shortly after the shooting Thursday.

“It’s unfortunate police service dog, Rebel, was struck during the gunfire, and passed away at the emergency veterinary clinic. The canine Rebel had served with Albuquerque Police Department seven years and will be greatly missed,” said Medina.

APD has not yet revealed the suspect’s identity, Medina told us it was a man in his 40’s with an extensive criminal history.