APD: Man arrested for alleged DWI wreck, 2 Police Service Aides injured

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD arrested a man for an alleged DWI crash on I-25 near downtown that left two police service aides injured Saturday night.

Albuquerque police officers arrested Nathaniel Lucero, who is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a police vehicle.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were responding to a crash on southbound I-25 just north of the Lead/Coal exit with police service aides blocking traffic with their vehicle.

That’s when a Chevrolet Trailblazer crashed into the PSAs’ vehicle, launching it forward and striking a second police vehicle.

First responders found a PSA trapped inside the vehicle and another PSA on the road with injuries.

Paramedics took both PSAs to a nearby hospital. They were later released. They also took Lucero to the hospital before arresting him.

Lucero faces charges of DWI great bodily harm by vehicle and reckless driving.