APD: Man arrested for deadly shooting in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M — Albuquerque police arrested a 67-year-old man accused of a deadly shooting in the southeast part of the city.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to a home near Broadway and Sunport Boulevard. They received a call from a man reporting he shot an intruder at his home.

When they arrived, they found the man there – and a woman with a gunshot wound.

After authorities tried life-saving measures on her, the woman died.

The man, identified as 67-year-old Elias Garcia, allegedly told police he grabbed his gun after discovering the woman broke into his home and threatened to shoot her if she moved.

As Garcia reportedly went to call 911, the woman tried running away. He told police he grabbed her then, during a struggle and scuffle, his gun went off and shot her.

Police arrested Garcia and charged him with involuntary manslaughter.