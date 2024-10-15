APD: Man dead after overnight shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One man is dead after a shooting in northeast Albuquerque that police were dispatched to late Monday night.

Officers were dispatched late Monday to a shooting call in the 400 block of Eubank Blvd N.E., near Eubank and I-40 and Eubank and Copper. They arrived and found a man wounded with a gunshot wound.

Medics took him to UNM Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are now investigating. We’ll keep you posted with updates on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News.