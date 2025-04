ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after a man was found dead in the street Monday morning.

Police say they received a 911 call at 6:45 a.m. about a disturbance and a man who appeared to be dead in the street in the 6400 block of Cochiti Rd. SE. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in the street.

According to APD, a person was taken into custody.

