APD: Man found dead near Central and San Pedro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police launched a homicide investigation after officers found a man dead Wednesday near Central and San Pedro.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Albuquerque police officers responded to a report of a person dead inside a vehicle in the area of 120 San Pedro Dr. S.E. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in that area.

An investigation is ongoing. There are no further details at this time.

