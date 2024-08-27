APD: Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a man was shot and killed at his home while trying to stop someone who was allegedly breaking into his car.

Around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers found a man shot and killed while responding to a call about a shooting in the 2600 block of Adams St. N.E., just north of Menaul and east of Carlisle.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the man exited his home to intervene an attempted auto burglary or theft. The suspect shot and killed the man during the interaction.

Police don’t have any suspects in custody at this time.

We’ll keep you posted with updates on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News.