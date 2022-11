ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was shot and killed overnight at a hotel in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police say officers were called around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the InTown Suites Extended Stay, 4676 Commerce Drive N.E., after receiving reports of a man shot. The man later died from his injuries.

APD is continuing to investigate this shooting as a homicide. No further details are available at this time.