APD: Multiple victims found with gunshot wounds in SE Albuquerque

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the southeast part of the city. 

According to APD, the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Alvarado Drive SE. 

Police say there were multiple victims with gunshot wounds. 

