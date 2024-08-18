APD: Multiple victims found with gunshot wounds in SE Albuquerque

Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the southeast part of the city.

According to APD, the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Alvarado Drive SE.

Police say there were multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

