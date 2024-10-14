APD: Officer shot, suspect dead in overnight shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say an officer was shot and wounded, while a suspect was killed, in a shooting that happened overnight in southeast Albuquerque.

According to APD, they were called out to a domestic dispute around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night near Britt and Cochiti, a block south of Central and a block west of Elizabeth. As they were heading out to the scene, they received reports that a man had fired shots at the location.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the middle of the street. They said the man wasn’t listening to officers’ commands, sparking a shootout.

The suspect died in the shootout while one officer was injured. The officer is expected to be okay.