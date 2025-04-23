APD officers chase down suspect on horseback

Instead of sirens, a local suspect heard hooves while running from police Tuesday.

Albuquerque police says officers saw two men in the parking lot of Lowes on 12th Street with foil, a lighter, and a meth pipe.

Officers were detaining them when one reportedly ran off. He didn’t make it far before officers on horseback caught up to him.

When officers finally caught up to him, he told them he broke his pipe.

Police arrested 26-year-old Juan Aguilar, who is now facing multiple charges.