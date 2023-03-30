APD: Officers fired at suspect detained with “less-than-lethal” means

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say officers fired at a suspect before the suspect was disarmed by a bystander and detained by officers with “less-than-lethal options”

Around 6:30 p.m., dispatch received a domestic disturbance call in the area of the 4700 block of Glendale Pl NW. 20 minutes later, the call was upgraded after dispatch learned the suspect had a gun and allegedly fired shots.

Officers arrived and reportedly found the alleged suspect with a gun. They say they demanded the suspect put down the gun, then at least one officer fired gunshots.

Police don’t know if the suspect fired at officers at all.

The suspect allegedly tried running away. Then, a bystander wrangled the gun out of their arms and threw it over a fence.

The suspect then tried running away again and reportedly put the bystander in a chokehold. Officers used “less than lethal options” after they saw the suspect had a cell phone in his hand.

Police took the suspect into custody using those options and what they describe as “hands-on tactics.” They don’t believe the community is in danger and that no one is on the loose.

Albuquerque police say no one was injured. A multi-agency task force is investigating the situation.