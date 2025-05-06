APD partners with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence for gun buyback event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police is once again partnering with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence for a gun buyback event.
The buyback event is on May 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Folks can drop off their guns at APD’s University Substation, no questions asked.
The amount of cash given is dependent on the firearm turned in:
- $250 for an assault weapon
- $200 for a semi-automatic handgun or semi-automatic rifle
- $100 for a long guns, revolvers and pistols