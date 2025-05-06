APD partners with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence for gun buyback event

APD partners with New Mexico to Prevent Gun Violence for gun buyback event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police is once again partnering with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence for a gun buyback event. 

The buyback event is on May 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Folks can drop off their guns at APD’s University Substation, no questions asked.

The amount of cash given is dependent on the firearm turned in:

  • $250 for an assault weapon
  • $200 for a semi-automatic handgun or semi-automatic rifle
  • $100 for a long guns, revolvers and pistols