APD partners with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence for gun buyback event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police is once again partnering with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence for a gun buyback event.

The buyback event is on May 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Folks can drop off their guns at APD’s University Substation, no questions asked.

The amount of cash given is dependent on the firearm turned in: